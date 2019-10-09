Cool School: Crown Leadership Academy

Strong academic rigor and success outside of the classroom, Crown Leadership Academy is our first Cool School of the week for this school year.

Crown Leadership Academy is a private independent Christian school with two campuses in Mount Pleasant and North Charleston. The school opened in 2010 with seven students, but now has nearly two-hundred students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Small class sizes help to provide individualized learning. Crown is a project based learning school that focuses on developing critical thinking and problem solving skills. Students take responsibility for their learning.

Husband and wife Lathan and Sara Carey created the school. Students do not have homework, and if they get all work done well by Thursday, they do not have to go to school on Fridays. Lathan Carey is the school’s principal. He says, “They manage their own lives. We’re not their controllers. They are.” Sara Carey serves as the school’s assistant principal. She says, “We wanted our kids to grow up in a place where they can be critical thinkers, and problem solvers. Learn how to make a difference in the world, and take who they are, their gifts and their talents all of those things and make an impact on people.” Sophomore Reese Franyo says, “It’s teaching what it’s going to be like in the real world. I’ve never not wanted to not come to school. I have a family here. “

The school also offers an arts and foreign language program as well. They offer several sports through their athletic program. You can watch the full story on what makes Crown Leadership Academy cool today on News 2 at 4.

