Cool School Teacher: Tara Green

Knightsville Elementary special education teacher Mrs. Tara green has a special way with children and parents as well. She is our Cool School teacher of the week.

Tara Green is a special education teacher in Knightsville’s self-contained autism class. She also teaches small group social skills to general-ed students. Eighteen years in education, ten at Knightsville, she is a military wife and has taught in schools around the world.

Mrs. Green says having a hybrid or blended teaching style allows her to be inclusive minded, and enables her to tailor teaching to each student’s needs, which builds trust and positive relationships with all students.

Parent Stacy Sklar became emotional when she talked about why she nominated Mrs. Green. She says tearfully, “It was Andrew’s last year of fifth grade and I just wanted you, just wanted to honor her, because she makes these kids feel like they’re with the rest of gen-ed kids and that’s what I loved about her. To me she’s just the best. You’re the best.”

Mrs. Green says, “These kids deserve everything the gen-ed kids deserve. I feel like they can do everything that their peers can do. It may have to be at a different pace, or a different time frame, but I want them to be included, and be a part of community. I can’t give up the classroom. I just love it.”

Mrs. Green says her open-door policy allows her to collaborate with other teachers to assist all students in need. She says they are one team with one purpose.

Congratulations Mrs. Green!!!