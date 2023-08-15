NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A cooling center in North Charleston will offer a reprieve from the hot and humid weather on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

The center opens as the National Weather Service in Charleston again issued a heat advisory for the county with heat index values between 110 and 114 expected during the afternoon hours.

Louis Smith, who serves as executive director for the Community Resource Center, said the organization’s office on Whipper Barony Lane will offer a space for community members to “take a brief time out” from the excessive heat.

Guests can find meals and refreshments at the Community Resource Center. The organization also provides help for veterans with their special needs and assists community members in navigating various social service needs.

The cooling center will be open from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.

Meanwhile, a cooling center will also be open at 133 Red Bank Road for Berkeley County residents who are looking to beat the heat. That center will be available between 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.