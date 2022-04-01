MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A nice day is on tap as thousands of racers make their way across the Cooper River Bridge on Saturday.

Be prepared for a chilly start for the Bridge Run. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s as you line up and prepare to make your way to the starting line.

As runners make their way across the bridge and head toward the finish line, things will gradually warm up with temps in the mid-60s.

There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day, but clouds will increase late afternoon with the chance for a stray shower into Saturday night. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s.