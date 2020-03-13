Cooper River Bridge Run postponed until August 1, 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sources have confirmed that the Cooper River Bridge Run scheduled for April 4th has been postponed until August 1, 2020.

The decision comes on the heels of countless sports/ event cancellations over the last few days, locally and nationwide.

Officials are expected to issue a statement sometime during the 4:00 p.m. hour.

We will continue following this developing story.

