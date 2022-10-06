Mount Pleasant Police Department takes part in the 2021 Cops on the Coop fundraiser for Special Olympics SC

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) will participate in an annual event aimed at raising money and awareness for Special Olympics SC.

The event – known as Cops on the Coop – involves multiple law enforcement agencies from across the Lowcountry perched at area Chick-fil-A locations to collect donations for the organization.

All donations benefit more than 30,000 Special Olympic athletes in South Carolina.

Officers will flock to Chick-fil-A locations in Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, North Charleston, Charleston, and James Island on Friday, October 7th from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Police Department takes part in the 2021 Cops on the Coop fundraiser for Special Olympics SC

Those supporting the Mount Pleasant Police Department can purchase a shirt for the 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run for just $20. Your donation will go directly to Special Olympics SC.

LOCATIONS

Mount Pleasant – 653 Long Point Road

North Mount Pleasant – 3102 Ironclad Alley

Summerville – 1312 N Main Street

Goose Creek – 516 Saint James Ave

North Charleston – 8455 Dorchester Road

North Charleston – 4926 Centre Point Drive

Charleston – 1656 Savannah Highway

James Island – 849 Folly Road