MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) will participate in an annual event aimed at raising money and awareness for Special Olympics SC.
The event – known as Cops on the Coop – involves multiple law enforcement agencies from across the Lowcountry perched at area Chick-fil-A locations to collect donations for the organization.
All donations benefit more than 30,000 Special Olympic athletes in South Carolina.
Officers will flock to Chick-fil-A locations in Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, North Charleston, Charleston, and James Island on Friday, October 7th from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Those supporting the Mount Pleasant Police Department can purchase a shirt for the 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run for just $20. Your donation will go directly to Special Olympics SC.
LOCATIONS
Mount Pleasant – 653 Long Point Road
North Mount Pleasant – 3102 Ironclad Alley
Summerville – 1312 N Main Street
Goose Creek – 516 Saint James Ave
North Charleston – 8455 Dorchester Road
North Charleston – 4926 Centre Point Drive
Charleston – 1656 Savannah Highway
James Island – 849 Folly Road