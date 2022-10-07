Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office collect donations for Special Olympics SC at the James Island Chick-fil-A on October 7, 2022.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement from several agencies across the Lowcountry are collecting monetary donations for Special Olympics SC.

The annual event, known as Cops on the Coop, places officers and deputies at area Chick-fil-A locations as they collect money in support of more than 30,000 Special Olympics athletes in South Carolina.

“Money that is raised by police officers is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run and goes directly to Special Olympics athletes allowing them to travel and compete locally, nationally, or even internationally,” said Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Inspector Calabrese said all competitions are supported by eight weeks of training with a certified Special Olympics coach. “Just this past June some of these funds raised helped send 195 athletes to Florida for the National Games,” he said.

Law enforcement officials from the Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, Charleston, Goose Creek, and Summerville police departments, along with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies, are participating in the event.

Stop by one of the following Chick-fil-A locations on Friday, October 7th from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. to make your donation.

Mount Pleasant – 653 Long Point Road

North Mount Pleasant – 3102 Ironclad Alley

Summerville – 1312 N Main Street

Goose Creek – 516 Saint James Ave

North Charleston – 8455 Dorchester Road

North Charleston – 4926 Centre Point Drive

Charleston – 1656 Savannah Highway

James Island – 849 Folly Road