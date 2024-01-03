CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has identified the man killed in a three-car crash on Savannah Highway on New Year’s Day.

Kevin Kornickey, 42, from Charleston, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash around 5:25 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Charleston Police responded to the intersection of Savannah Highway and Dobbin Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

A Chevy Malibu ran a red light from the Dobbin Road side of the intersection, causing the Chevy to collide with a Hyundai Elantra and a Dodge Caravan.

The driver of the Chevy, identified as Kornicky, was not wearing a seatbelt and died on the scene.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating this collision.