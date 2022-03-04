SANGAREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Sangaree earlier this week.

Berkeley County deputies began investigating a shooting after two people showed up at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds Wednesday.

It was believed the shooting happened at the Sangaree Library.

Berkeley County’s Chief Deputy Coroner, Darnell Hartwell, said the first victim was identified as 15-year-old Malaki Trayvion Mazyck, who died while at the hospital on March 2nd.

The second person, 18-year-old Kenyon Johnson, died at the hospital Friday morning.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting. Very few details have been released and no arrests have been made.