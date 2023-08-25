DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials are investigating after a child was found dead inside a car on Daniel Island on Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson with the Charleston Police Department said officers responded to a call for service regarding a child in a locked vehicle in the parking lot at Bishop England High School.

The child was pronounced dead on scene by Berkeley County EMS.

Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell had previously confirmed to News 2 that the child, approximately six months to a year old, was found dead inside a car in the school’s parking lot and that the child may have been left in a hot car.

Charleston Police said the investigation is active. Detectives are on scene and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is en route to the school.

Friday night’s football game between Bishop England and First Baptist has been canceled.