Coroner: Child that was found in North Charleston pond was 2-year-old girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released some new details on a child that was found dead in a pond.

The child, two years old, was a female and a North Charleston resident.

She was found in a pond on Saturday, September 21 at around 6:50 PM at 7950 Crossroads Drive.

She would be taken to Trident Medical Center, where she would be later announced dead.

The cause of death is pending an awaiting autopsy.

The North Charleston Police Department is still investigating.

