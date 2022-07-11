CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner on Monday confirmed that a body found in truck submerged at the bottom of the Edisto River was that of a man who had been missing for a month.

Thelonious Lamar Green (54) went missing in June. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sweep of the water during their search, but did not locate Green’s Ford F-150.

His family contacted Illinois-based Chaos Divers, who traveled to Charleston to investigate.

On July 8, divers using sonar technology located what they believed was his truck under water at Willtown Bluff Boat Landing. Poor weather forced them to postpone the dive, but they returned July 9 and retrieved the license plate, confirming that the vehicle was Green’s truck.

The divers contacted CCSO, who began the process of pulling the truck out of the river.

Green’s cause of death is pending.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.