Coroner: Homicide victim found in wooded area of Summerville on Christmas Day

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Summerville are investigating after the victim of a homicide was discovered in a wooded area on Christmas Day.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the victim as 25-year-old Steve Griner of Florence.

Brouthers said Griner was found dead in a wooded area behind Magwood Drive in Summerville on December 25th.

The body underwent an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina on Sunday.

Officials with the Summerville Police Department and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.