SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified one fatality after an auto-pedestrian crash near Jedburg Road Saturday night.

Marquis Abigael Ramos Ramos, 22, was killed after he and another pedestrian were hit by a Ford van traveling eastbound.

The other victim sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital. There is no update on the extent of their injuries.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Berkeley County EMS, and Central Berkeley Fire and Rescue responded to the incident.

Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.