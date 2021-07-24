Coroner identifies 19 year old killed in three-vehicle crash on Ashley River Road

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash that happened Thursday night on Ashley River Road.

According to the Charleston Police Department, a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV struck an Infiniti Q50 sedan in a head-on crash. The crash caused the Trailblazer to strike a third car that was traveling behind it.

The driver of the Infiniti was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment, and a passenger, later identified as 19-year-old Ryleigh O’Brien, died in the crash.

“The driver of the third vehicle did not suffer any significant injuries,” said Inspector Michael Gillooly.

Inspector Gillooly said the driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer ran from the vehicle on foot before emergency crews arrived.

The crash remains under investigation.