CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified a 22-year-old man killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on I-526.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Oliver Jorge Gomez-Gomez died at the Medical University of South Carolina shortly after 6:30 a.m. on January 7th from injuries he sustained in that crash.

The crash happened on I-526 westbound about an hour earlier, according to the coroner’s office. Details about the collision were not provided at the time.

Gomez was the pedestrian in that crash. Count on 2 for updates.