Coroner identifies 52-year-old victim who died after Sullivan’s Island water rescue

Officials responded to Station 18 Street and the beach for a water rescue on Sullivan’s Island.

Deputy Coroner Christina Harrison stated that Harvey Howard Jr, a 52-year-old from Statesboro, Georgia died at East Cooper Medical Center on September 18 at 5:50 p.m.

Spokesman Andy Benke stated that Sullivan’s Island Fire and Police Departments were dispatched at 4:59 p.m. for a water rescue but on arrival, the call was changed to a swimmer in distress.

CPR was started on the beach and the swimmer was transported to a local hospital, Benke added.

The Sullivan’s Island Police Department is the investigating agency.

