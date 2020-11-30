Coroner identifies juvenile fatally shot early Thanksgiving morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a juvenile who was found dead from a gunshot wound early Thanksgiving morning.

Police responded to the Palmilla Apartments on Ashley River Road early Thursday after receiving reports of a deceased juvenile.

The 15-year-old male, later identified as Mikell McKelvey, died at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound.

McKelvey was a sophomore RB at West Ashley High School. The team announced the sad news of McKelvey’s passing on Twitter, saying “West Ashley has lost one of our beloved brothers.”

The Charleston Police Department is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 843-743-7200.