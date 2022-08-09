CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month.

Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning of July 8, according to coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

MUSC released very few details about the incident at the time, only to say a facility employee was electrocuted in the non-patient care area of the hospital.

“MUSC family is deeply saddened by today’s event and … [is] investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities,” the hospital said in a statement.

Coroner O’Neal said an investigation into Wiggins’ death remains under investigation.