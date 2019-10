DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified a person that was found dead in a vehicle on Bishopville Rd near St. George.

William Victor Stephens, 27, was identified by the Dorchester County Coroner.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, October 29 at MUSC.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.