Coroner identifies man who was found dead in Dorchester County house fire

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was found dead in a house fire.

Avery Laval Brown, 73, was found dead in his home located at 248 Second Bend Road in Harleyville, SC after the fire was extinguished.

Brown’s body is scheduled for an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina on Tuesday, February 25 at 11:00 AM.

The Dorchester Fire Rescue, The State Law Enforcement Division, and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.