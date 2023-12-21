CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner identified the 22-year-old motorcyclist who died after they were hit by a vehicle on Lockwood Drive on Dec. 5.

Corey Granger from Summerville died at the Medical University of South Carolina on Dec. 18 from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said a Hyundai Veloster was traveling south on Lockwood Drive when it failed to yield the right of way while turning left onto Montagu Street and collided with the oncoming motorcycle.

Granger, the motorcyclist, was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from his bike.

The Charleston Police Department is still investigating this crash.