SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County coroner identifies the person who died from a gunshot wound in a Summerville shooting.

Tahaji Parish Jenkins, 20, was pronounced dead at 6:52 PM on Saturday, February 1.

The shooting took place at the Creekside Mobile Home Park off Bacons Bridge Road.

Police had the front of the neighborhood shut down as they were looking for suspects.

The Summerville Police Department and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are still investigating.