Coroner identifies 28-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting on North Romney Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed during an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning on North Romney Street.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Village Apartments around 3:15 a.m. in response to a domestic violence incident involving a weapon.

When officers arrived, they encountered a man with a weapon and an exchange of gunfire took place.

One of the officers was shot in the chest. The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but survived the shooting. Officials say he was wearing a ballistic vest at the time.

The suspect, now identified as 28-year-old Jason Cooper of North Charleston, died at the scene, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for December 30th at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.