DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman that died as a result of a car accident on I-26 Westbound near mile marker 178.

Renate Oldroyd, 67, of Mount Pleasant died as a back seat passenger in the collision.

She is scheduled for an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina on Tuesday, February 25 at 9:00 AM.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.