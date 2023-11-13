NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Coroner Bobbi O’Neal has identified the man who died at Detyens Shipyard after falling through an open ship hatch.

Hugo Antonio, 41, from North Charleston, died from blunt force injuries due to the fall Saturday afternoon, said O’Neal.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, Hugo was deceased at the scene.

The North Charleston Police and Charleston County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the incident.

This story is developing.