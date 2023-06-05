CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a Mount Pleasant crash over the weekend has been identified by the Charleston County Coroner.

Brandon Newsome; of Mount Pleasant, was pronounced dead Saturday just after 1:40 p.m. after enduring fatal injuries in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to Coroner Bobbi O’Neal.

The crash happened around 1:07 p.m. at the intersection of North Highway 17 at Ivy Hall.

O’Neal said Newsome was the operator of the motorcycle.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating.