AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Coroner Bobbi O’Neal has announced Barbara Snelgrove died from a traffic accident that occurred on Oct. 28.

Snelgrove, 81, was traveling when the crash occurred at the intersection of Halfway Creek Road and Steed Creek Road in Awendaw.

Snelgrove was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, where she died on Nov. 20 from injuries stemming from the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.