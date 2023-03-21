CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A FedEx driver killed in a crash last Friday was identified by the Charleston County Coroner.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Tyler Tumolo who died after a major single-vehicle crash on Henry Tecklenburg Drive.

According to officials, Tumolo was driving a FedEx truck on Henry Tecklenburg Drive when the truck veered left of center and struck a tree.

Tumolo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash prompted Henry Tecklenburg Drive to be shut down between Magwood Drive and Watchtower Lane for several hours.