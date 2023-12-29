NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Coroner Bobbi O’Neal has identified the man who died in a shooting on Fairwind Drive near Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments.

Jacari Smith, 18, of North Charleston, died from a gunshot wood and was declared dead on the scene.

North Charleston Police responded to the apartment complex around 3:40 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, identified as Smith.

No arrests have been made regarding the incident.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating this incident.