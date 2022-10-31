(Photo by Matt Jonas/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A 35-year-old man died while at the North Charleston port terminal last week after suffering a medical emergency stemming from an accident aboard a ship.

Berkeley County Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the coroner’s office was contacted on October 26 after a victim died at the South Carolina Ports Terminal in North Charleston.

Hartwell said Jayson Nieto, from the Philippines, was working with a rope while on a ship in the Cooper River, located near Berkeley County, when it stuck him in the chest, causing the man to go into cardiac arrest.

The Berkeley County Sherriff’s Office, the South Carolina Ports Police, City of Charleston Marine Patrol, Charleston County EMS, United States Coast Guard, and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office responded to the incident.

No other details were provided.