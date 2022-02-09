Coroner: Missing woman found dead along I-26

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Goose Creek woman who had been reported missing was found dead along I-26 last month.

NCPD missing person poster | Fallon Ackerman

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday 38-year-old Fallon Ackerman was found dead along the interstate on January 31st.

“Following the autopsy, there was no trauma found and the cause of death is pending further testing,” said coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Ackerman was previously reported missing out of the North Charleston Police Department. They said she was last seen leaving work the evening of January 17.