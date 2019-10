HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Hanahan Police responded to a call on a shooting on Saturday, October 5.

The shooting occurred on the 5800 block of Robinson Street at 10:16 PM.

Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver announced that the victim of the gunshot wound was a 10-year-old juvenile.

An autopsy has been scheduled for October 9.

SLED and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating.