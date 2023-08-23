KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Disgraced former attorney and Alex Murdaugh accomplice Cory Fleming pleaded guilty to 23 state charges Wednesday inside a Williamsburg County courtroom.

The charges are connected to a plan to divert millions of dollars in the wrongful death settlement of longtime Murdaugh family housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

Unlike in the federal court sentencing hearing that happened last week, where the federal prosecutor told the judge Fleming has been very cooperative, State Prosecutor Creighton Waters said Mr. Fleming has not lived up to his cooperation agreements. He said Fleming took action to steal his client’s money numerous times.

“Mr. Fleming and his co-conspirator Alex Murdaugh were playing around with millions of dollars money that did not belong to them,” said Waters.

Waters went through a long list of things Fleming has been doing over the past decade to steal money from clients.

“For Mr. Fleming to try to claim that he didn’t do his share, the facts don’t back that up. These two men looked at the cases they had as if they were a pantry where they just opened the door and took what they want out,” he said.

Judge Newman said he accepted Fleming’s guilty plea, and he told him they would meet again on September 14th for Fleming’s sentencing.

Fleming, 53, was suspended from the practice of law by Order of the Supreme Court of South Carolina on October 8, 2021.

Meanwhile, after the Fleming guilty plea was over, another convicted Murdaugh accomplice — Russell Lafitte — went before Judge Newman.

Lafitte was found guilty on state and federal charges related to his involvement in financial crimes with Alex Murdaugh.

Laffitte’s appearance was mostly procedural. They discussed money for his attorneys, scheduling for his state charges, and whether he would be tried alongside Murdaugh.

Judge Newman set a September 14 hearing for Murdaugh and Laffitte, at which point he will decide how those cases will move forward.