CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A sentencing hearing is expected Tuesday for Cory Fleming, a longtime friend and accomplice of Alex Murdaugh.

Fleming pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud back in May.

The charges stem from Fleming’s involvement in a scheme to defraud the estate of Murdaugh’s former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, out of over $4,000,000 in a wrongful death settlement.

Satterfield died after a so-called slip and fall accident at the Murdaugh’s home in 2018. Court records allege that Murdaugh recommended that the housekeeper’s estate hire Fleming represent them and film a claim against Murdaugh to collect from his homeowner’s insurance policies.

Murdaugh’s insurance companies settled the estate’s claim for $505,000 and $3,800,000. But Fleming and Murdaugh are accused of misappropriating the funds, which they diverted for personal use.

Fleming faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Tuesday’s hearing is expected to begin at 1:00 p.m. in downtown Charleston.