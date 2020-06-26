Cost of removing the John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The John C. Calhoun statue has been removed from its pedestal high above Marion Square in downtown Charleston on Wednesday, leaving many to wonder who will foot the bill.

Officials with the City of Charleston say city council directly authorized Mayor Tecklenburg to contract for the statue’s removal.

We’re told a company was selected to take down the statue, column, plaques, and lettering at a cost that would not exceed $136,637.

However, private donors stepped forward with $100,000 in contributions to date, so the city expects to be able to approve the final contract during city council’s next scheduled meeting on July 11th at a total cost of $26,637 to taxpayers.

During an interview with Mayor Tecklenburg immediately following the statue’s removal, he said a woman’s group raised $20,000 for the project.

A contract for the pedestal and base will be negotiated sometime next week. Mayor Tecklenburg said the contractors will need to study the best way to remove the column before its removal.