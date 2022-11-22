CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A holiday tradition that brings a fun and dazzling light show to the College of Charleston is set to return next month.

The Cistern Yard and Randolph Hall will light up with the spirit of the season each night, offering a holiday light show featuring festive music and visual performances each half-hour from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Leaders with the college said the display will be open to the public beginning December 1 through January 2. It is free to view.

“I think Cougar Night Lights adds something to the lives of all who view it,” says Alicia Caudill, executive vice president for student affairs. “It provides joy and fun in the most beautiful of settings.”

This year’s show will include new music and lighting displays.

The show is produced and designed by CofC alumnus John Reynolds ’97, an Emmy Award-winning lighting designer who has done work for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Super Bowl, according to the College of Charleston.

Visitors can find the Cistern Yard at the corner of George and St. Philip Streets. Public parking garages are available at two nearby locations – the George Street Garage and the St. Philip Street Garage.

Photos from the 2021 light show

A kickoff event will take place for college students at 5:00 p.m. on November 30. President Andrew Hsu will give remarks at 6:00 p.m. followed by the light show.