Council of Governments working to bring better rural transportation to the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) held a meeting on Monday, August 19 to discuss different ways to make improvements to the area.

One of the main plans of the meeting was their rural transportation plan.

This plan’s goal is to provide a public way for those in rural communities to transport.

They’ve met with stakeholders and have discussed many factors when it comes to this plan.

Officials discussed several issues that they’ve found when it comes to trying to improve rural transportation.

These issues included bad road conditions/potholes, a lack of transit services, and drivers not knowing what options they have to avoid long commutes.

Susan Hollis, Principal Planner of BCDCOG, says that the council has discussed many different ideas that could improve the transportation.

“Things like vanpools, improved transit services in the rural areas even apps communicating carpools and things like that so really connecting a lot of the services we have and communicating those services to the community.” Susan Hollis, Principal Planner, BCDCOG

They are also hoping that better transportation can lead to people getting to their jobs easier and gives them the opportunity to reach the training they need for potential jobs.

The group’s next goals are to recognize people’s mobility needs, find potential solutions, continue to meet with stakeholders and build a consensus and develop a compatible plan to help them move forward.

Their next meeting with stakeholders will be on October 17.