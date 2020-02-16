Count on 2 team participates in 2020 Polar Plunge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Count on 2 team took a plunge in the ocean for a good cause.

Benefiting the Special Olympics, the Polar Plunge brings hundreds of people to Isle of Palms front beach outside of the Windjammer to raise money for sports training and competition opportunities.

Law enforcement leaders across the Lowcountry helped to organize the event and, while the plunge was free, participants were encouraged to raise at least $50.

“Until we can have acceptance and inclusion of everybody in our communities then our work is not done. Just one more is the motto that we like to live by … are sometimes overlooked.” Deputy Chief Stan Gragg, Mt. Pleasant Police Department

The Polar Plunge raised a little over $39,000 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina surpassing the fundraising goal of $32,000.