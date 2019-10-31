Count on 2 Traffic Alert: Coastal Carolina Fair

Ladson, S.C. (WCBD) – Rides, food, fun, and more! It’s time for the Coastal Carolina Fair! Count on 2’s Traffic Reporter, Temple Ricke, breaks down what you need to know to get to and from Exchange Park safely and effectively.

State Troopers will be directing traffic to help decrease drive times and increase safety – Here are some things you can do to help:

Expect congestion, especially around College Park Road and US 78.

Gates open at 3:00 p.m. on weekdays, 10:00 a.m. on Saturdays, and 12:00 p.m. on Sunday’s so budget some extra time before you head out the door.

South Carolina Highway Patrol asks that you pay attention to electronic signs and be attentive behind the wheel.

Do not stop in the roadway to load or unload passengers. There are designated drop off and pick up locations near the US 78 front gate.

SCHP says handicap parking is accessible from US 78 front gate. To get there, you should enter the loop near the Exchange Park sign. General parking can be accessed from Market Drive off of College Park Road or US-78 prior to the main gate.