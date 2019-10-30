Count on 2 Traffic Alert: First and Second Lady Visiting Lowcountry

North Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence are making a trip to the Lowcountry. Count on 2’s Traffic Reporter Temple Ricke says the visit should cause minimal traffic interruptions for your commute.

The pair will land at Joint Base Charleston and travel less than one mile on Dorchester Road to visit Lambs Elementary. According to Joint Base Charleston, they will travel by motorcade and a small portion of Dorchester Road will be blocked off from W. Hill Street to Apartment Blvd.

A specific time for the closure is unknown but it should not cause a major delay for your commute.

Both will work with the Red Cross to teach students how to prepare for an emergency through the Pillowcase Project.