CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Curfews have been enacted across the Lowcountry ahead of anticipated protests on Monday.

The City of Charleston and North Charleston, Unincorporated Dorchester County, and Town of Summerville will have curfew from 6:00 p.m. Monday until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Berkeley County’s curfew will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. Monday until 6:00 a.m.

Charleston County will meet Monday to discuss the curfew extension countywide.