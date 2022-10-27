LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Country music singer Neal McCoy stopped by a Lowcountry school to recite the Pledge of Allegiance ahead of his Thursday performance at the Coastal Carolina Fair.

The singer was at Woodland High School in Dorchester County for the pledge Thursday morning. He was joined by members of the Summerville Fire Department.

McCoy has been saying the ‘Pledge’ on his Facebook page every morning for nearly seven years in honor of his parents who passed away a few years ago.

McCoy’s mother is from the Philippines, and his father met her when he was there in the military. He said his mother always told him and his siblings to be grateful they were born in America because it is the greatest country on earth.

The country/western singer will perform on the opening night of the Coastal Carolina Fair in Ladson. That concert begins at 7:30 p.m., admission is included with your ticket to the fair.