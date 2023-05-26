ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Country music singer Paul Cauthen was arrested on drug-related charges while on tour in the Lowcountry last week.

An officer with Isle of Palms Police Department was patrolling Ocean Boulevard near Pavilion Drive when they observed a strong marijuana smell coming from a silver tour bus that was parked illegally, according to an incident report.

A man who officers identified as Cauthen stated that he had about an ounce of marijuana in his suitcase on the bus.

At one point, Cauthen admitted to purchasing marijuana from the Windjammer and was allegedly heard on body camera saying, “that’s where we got the weed,” after someone asked if officers saw the concerns hours earlier.

Police recovered several items from their search of the tour bus including an array of narcotics and paraphernalia including:

A bag containing a white powdery substance in a small tube, five pills identified as Xanax and Diazepam, four bags of GPM (green plant material), a clear plastic bag of white powdery substance on the same table as a glass pipe, and THC gummies.

According to the report, the GPM tested presumptive positive for marijuana, and the white powdery substances tested presumptive positive for cocaine and heroin.

Cauthen took possession of the marijuana and pills; however, no one was charged with the powdery substance since it was left in the open unclaimed.

The musician was arrested and taken to the Charleston County Detention Center on charges of possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance and manufacturing or possessing a Schedule I, II, and III controlled substance. He was released that same day.

Cauthen later made a statement on social media saying “I was arrested last week on tour in South Carolina for marijuana possession and want to clear up some of whats (sic) said. I am not a drug dealer and I don’t “manufacture” drugs. The legal process will play out and my side of the story will be told, hell or high water.”