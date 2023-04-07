NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport saw heavy passenger traffic on Friday ahead of Easter weekend.

Two families we caught up with at the airport will create new memories of a lifetime when they fly out of Charleston for their special destinations – including a trip to the Holy Land in time for the holy holiday.

“We’re taking our 2020 spring break trip – we’re headed to London, Paris and then flying home out of the Netherlands,” said Bryan Kazley, who was at the airport with his family.

They have a lot planned for the trip like seeing old friends and enjoying delicious food.

“I’m looking forward to seeing our German friends who used to live here, then they had to go home to Germany, and we haven’t seen them in a while, so that’ll be really fun,” said one of Kazley’s children.

“I’m just gonna eat all the baguette that I can,” added another.

The airport was buzzing on Friday afternoon – long lines were seen at security and flights were consistently coming and going.

One couple was starting their busy Easter weekend trip including a cruise and walking in the steps of Jesus.

“Leaving here, going to Newark. From Newark, we fly to Athens, and we get on the ship – the ship will be cruising around to Syria, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Mykonos,” said Tony and Leaver Johnson, who are excited about their trip to Jerusalem.

The Johnsons say as Christians, visiting the Holy Land for the first time at Easter is extra special.

“You can relate more to it when you see it. It’s more exciting to you,” they said. “Knowing that this is what Jesus did for us. This is the time we’re going to actually see the wonderful things that He did for us.”

The Charleston International Airport has become a gate to the world with new flights arriving frequently. Even new services from airlines like Spirit and Breeze are making it easier to reach destinations across the country.

As the airport expands, travelers may see temporary terminals, curbside luggage drop-off, and hundreds of more seats at the airport.

A new concourse is being planned, and the ticket area will double in size. Finally, a brand-new parking garage is also in the works.

It’s all because lots of people like the Kazley family are flying now. They are finally on their makeup trip to Europe after COVID canceled it in 2020.