JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The warm weather throughout the past few weekends has drawn many people to spruce up their yards for spring, but with temperatures expected to drop below freezing Saturday night, garden experts advise you to cover your plants.

George Hyams, the owner of Hyams Garden Center on James Island, says you can use whatever you have on hand to cover your plants including sheets, tarps, blankets, or plastic sheets.

If you have anything particularly tender, such as a citrus plant or tree, Hyams says it’s best to cover it and put a light underneath to generate some extra heat.

“Anything you want to keep, especially things that are going to flower and fruit, you really need to cover them because it will burn them off,” said Hyams. “Anything you can bring in, I would definitely bring in.”

Hyams recommends taking the extra steps to protect your plants if temperatures hit 32 degrees or lower, especially if the freeze lasts for several hours.

Anything not protected will likely not make it or will require extra care and attention to bring back to life.