COVID-19 and the Hospitality Industry: Changes you can expect to see this summer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You name it, the Holy City has it; iconic culture, incredible views, and world-class restaurants. It’s no secret why Charleston attracts visitors, but what’s typically a hot season for the hospitality industry is now taking a sharp turn.

The tourism industry is reporting roughly a $1 billion tumble in the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local businesses are bleeding as they try to rebuild.





Dan Blumenstock, the Director of Hotels for Lowcountry Hotels explains that there is not a business, restaurant owner, or hotel owner that has not been impacted by the coronavirus in some way. Businesses are bleeding in what is typically one of the busiest times of the year.

To look at King Street, to look at the Battery, Waterfront Park, I could go on and on… there is a distinct difference in what it looks like today and what it would have looked like this someday last year.” Dan Blumenstock, the Director of Hotels for Lowcountry Hotels

The safety of the community and visitors is a top priority for the hospitality industry. Blumenstock says concentrating on what efforts and strategies need to be put in place will be crucial to taking the proper precautions to welcome people back into the Holy City.





He credits state and local leaders, the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the State Hospitality Association, and the Lowcountry Hospitality Association for communicating guidelines and recommendations to the community.

The rebuild will be slow, but Blumenstock is optimistic we will get through it, slowly but surely.