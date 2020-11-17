COVID-19 cases grow in some school districts, while flu numbers are lower than usual

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – There are 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dorchester District Two, two reportedly from the Transportation Department.

While it is not clear if the two positive cases in the Transportation Department are bus drivers or office staff district officials say no students have been exposed, but there are 27 staff members being quarantined.

Dorchester District Two is still following strict social distancing measures according to District Nurse Coordinator Amanda Santamaria who says face masks and limited seating capacity is enforced inside the schools and on the buses.

“We’re working out our new safety protocols and monitoring our county-level activity and our district-level activity just so we can try and have as many students on campus as possible,” Santamaria stated.

Now in the midst of flu season, Santamaria says the COVID-19 safety protocols have helped to keep the spread of even the common cold down to a minimum.

“Parents and teachers and school staff are just kind of on high alert for any symptoms of their own illness or illness of children so I think COVID has added to that a bit that everyone just kind of is in tune with how their feeling and how their children are feeling,” added Santamaria.

In the Charleston County School District, the current rate of incidents is 197 per 100,000 which ranks right below a high rate.

“There is a rumor that we have planned to close schools after Thanksgiving and that’s not true, but we will have to be very very sharp about watching the spread rate when our children return from both Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays,” said Gerrita Postlewait, CCSD Superintendent.

Berkeley County School District now has almost 50 confirmed cases. 19 are staff, while 30 are students.