COVID-19 positive mom gives birth to the first case in SC of twins contracting COVID-19 in utero

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – A mom and twin babies are currently recovering at the Medical University of South Carolina after the mom tested positive for COVID-19. Both babies also tested positive for COVID-19.

It is the first case in South Carolina of a baby contracting the virus in utero.

News 2 spoke with the mom and dad but unfortunately due to the virus they have yet to be in the same room as their now one-week-old twins, so they decided to let their doctor share their story.

Dr. Scott Sullivan, Vice Chairman of OBGYN at MUSC says this is one of the most complicated cases he has seen in more than 20 years in medicine.

“She would have died if it wasn’t for the quick action (and) the quick thinking of I mean probably 20 people,” Dr. Sullivan commented on the mother’s condition.

Brittany Arrington is an ER nurse who contracted COVID-19 just days before her daughters were born.

“The virus made her have a bleeding problem so that her blood was very thin,” mentioned Dr. Sullivan.

That bleeding problem led to Arrington having an emergency C-section where her twin daughters were delivered at 32 weeks.

“They’re stable but they need care and they’re going to be here for a while,” Dr. Sullivan said.

Dr. Sullivan says surprisingly twin sisters Emory and Emerson have had no complications due to COVID-19.

Mom Brittany says she is doing well and is recovering nicely.

The team at MUSC is hopeful that mom and dad will get to meet their twin daughters by Monday night or Tuesday morning.

While they Arrington family is still in the hospital they have set up a GoFundMe you can find here.