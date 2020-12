NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – COVID-19 testing locations are opened across the Lowcountry this week.

You can get tested from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Northwoods Public Health Clinic in North Charleston.

Rapid testing will happen at the Charleston International Airport in the new parking garage from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You can find more testing locations near you by visiting the DHEC website.